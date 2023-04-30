Stars of IPL 2008, MI-RR skippers felicitated at ceremony on tournament's 1000th match

ANI

Mumbai, April 30

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara, who were a part of the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) season back in 2008 with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab), were felicitated on the occasion of the 1000th match of the league at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday will be the 1000th match of this cash-rich league, making this another landmark in the rich and decorated history of the tournament.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season. He is now the 'Icon' of MI team.

Kumar Sangakkara also played 71 IPL matches in a career spanning six seasons, scoring 1,687 runs at an average of 25.95 and a strike rate of over 121. He scored 10 half-centuries in the league, with the best score of 94. He represented Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The first season with PBKS back in 2008 stands as his best, in which he scored 320 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.55 with four fifties and best score of 94. He is now the coach for Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson, the current skipper of Rajasthan Royals and Rohit Sharma, the current Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper were also felicitated with a memento by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

Rajasthan Royal captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.