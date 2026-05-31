Start to finish, women’s wrestling trials full of drama and fireworks

Ever since the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, whenever Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the two sworn enemies, have crossed paths, fireworks have surely followed.

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Saturday was no exception. At around 7:30 in the morning, ahead of the trials for the Asian Games, Vinesh was told by the referees and judges during the customary weigh-in before the bouts that she will have to fight in the 50kg weight division. She was asked by the WFI to take part in the 50kg category citing the Delhi High Court's double bench judgment as she was cleared to take part as an imminent Olympian. The WFI said that since her last performance in the Olympics was in the 50kg category in Paris in 2024, she was only authorised to compete in that category.

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On cue, Vinesh confronted WFI president Sanjay Singh, and quizzed him about this bizarre decision. "Why is my name on the 50kg list? I have been allowed by the Delhi High Court to take part in the trials," Vinesh told the WFI president.

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"How can the federation decide my weight category? It is the priority of the wrestler, not the federation. I know you people are playing the double game with me," she added.

To which Singh replied that the federation is only following the court's order. "You have been allowed as an iconic player. Your last competition was in 50kg. If you have anything from the court that says you are allowed to fight in 53kg, show it and we will allow it," Singh countered.

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A few minutes later, though, Singh allowed her to take part in the 53kg category. Vinesh weighed in at 53.9kg and found her name on the draw list. The drama did not end there. Vinesh questioned the draw. Antim Panghal, twice World Championships medallist and one of her major competitors, was given an easier draw, while she was pegged along with Meenakshi, who eventually beat her in the semis, and Nishu, who gave her a mighty scare in the quarterfinals.

After crossing the opening hurdle with a comfortable 7-1 win over Jyoti, the sparks flew in Vinesh's second match against Nishu. Under pressure as she was trailing 0-5 initially, Vinesh won a four-point throw to make it 4-5. However, her coaching bench led by husband Somvir Rathee challenged it as he thought Vinesh had pinned Nishu outright. He threw the challenge brick to ask for a review and then stepped onto the mat, screaming that the referee's call was wrong.

In fact, each point was wildly celebrated by the two opposing sides. When Nishu raced to a 5-0 lead, the WFI supporters started cheering from Singh's corner, while Vinesh's comeback points were wildly cheered on by her supporters. As she was nearing a win, one enthusiast started dancing in front of the WFI officials and was angrily removed from the scene.

The WFI president and his entourage, including secretary general Jay Prakash, confronted the unruly mob that threatened to spill over onto the mat. In the fracas, the secretary general was also abused.

In the semifinal, the situation was no different. It became worse. Meenakshi was leading the bout at 3-1. Somvir asked for a review when Vinesh was only awarded a solitary point. Once again, in anger he stepped onto the mat. He withdrew the challenge. Meenakshi's coaches called it a tactic to break the momentum. At 3-4, with Vinesh getting two points for a takedown, it was anybody's game. However, Meenakshi countered with a two-point manoeuvre to make it 6-3. A successful challenge at the end from Vinesh made it a 4-6 loss.

After suggesting that the bout was unfairly judged, Vinesh returned to the mat and roared, "I will return to the mat again," wagging her finger towards the WFI president.

The final of the 53kg category between Antim and Meenakshi was also controversial. Meenakshi was declared the loser. But seconds before her bout was to get over, a bleeding Meenakshi sat on the mat in protest. After minutes of chaos, as her corner asked her to not continue, Meenakshi stormed over to the mat chairman's table and hurled abuses.

She was shown a red card, signalling immediate disqualification. However, the family kept on protesting in front of the WFI officials, contending that despite her being the one who kept on attacking, the referee gave passivity and caution points against her. The WFI president promptly announced a full review of the match. "We will review the whole match and we will punish the referee if he is found to have erred," he said.