Stasya Pandya qualifies for Junior National Equestrian Championship 2026 in showjumping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Young Mumbai equestrian Stasya Pandya has qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2026 in the Showjumping discipline in the Children I category.

Riding her horse Cougar Des Fees, Stasya secured her qualification after successfully clearing the national qualifying requirements without any penalties at the National Qualifiers held at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC), Mumbai, on October 8 and 9, according to a press release from JNEC.

Advertisement

To qualify for the championship, riders must meet the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER), which involves successfully clearing a 12-jump course two times. Stasya achieved her first MER at the national qualifiers in Coimbatore in August 2026 before completing her second qualifying round at ARC, Mumbai, in October.

Advertisement

The qualification marks an important milestone in Stasya’s equestrian journey, reflecting her commitment to the sport, her partnership with Cougar Des Fees, and the consistency required to compete at the national level.

Speaking about her qualification, Stasya Pandya said, “I’m really excited to have qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship this year. It feels great to see the hard work and training come together. Cougar has been a wonderful partner, and I’m grateful to my coach, Bobin Tshering, for guiding me through the process. Training at the Amateur Riders Club has helped me learn, improve and prepare for these competitions. My school, Billabong High International School, Malad, has been very supportive in pursuing the sport. I’m looking forward to the championship and giving it my best.”

Advertisement

Stasya trains under the guidance of Bobin Tshering, an experienced equestrian coach who works with riders across showjumping and dressage. His coaching focuses on developing riding technique, discipline, confidence, and a strong partnership between horse and rider. His guidance has been an important part of Stasya’s preparation for national-level competition.

Her training base, the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai, provides the facilities and training environment essential for developing competitive equestrian skills. Regular training and access to structured riding facilities have supported Stasya in refining her technique, improving her consistency over jumps, and building the confidence needed to meet national qualification standards.

With her place secured in the Children I Showjumping category, Stasya will now look ahead to the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2026 scheduled in the month of December 2026, where she aims to build on her progress and gain further experience competing against the country’s young equestrian talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)