State bodies lose vote, IOA to have more female representation

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, November 3

The new draft prepared by Justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao, who was tasked by the Supreme Court to oversee the amendments in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constitution, seems to have broken a few hearts.

Going by the changes in the constitution, the upcoming IOA special general body meeting on November 10 to approve the constitution is expected to be a heated affair as all the contentious clauses have been done away with.

Sources close to the development have told The Tribune that many of the clauses, including the ones that barred regular members from filing nomination, have been done away with. Further, as was expected, the State Olympic Associations have lost their voting rights as part of the new draft.

The age and tenure guidelines — persons above the age of 70, and three consecutive terms for president and two for secretary general — will continue.

In the new draft, the sitting International Olympic Committee (IOC) member from India is likely to have a seat in the executive with voting rights. Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, is the sole sitting IOC member from India.

The size of the executive council has also been significantly cut down. Besides, provision has been made to include female representation in the executive council as well.

Those who have been either convicted or have had a frame charged against them in any court in India have been barred from contesting as well.