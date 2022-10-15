State bodies want voting rights in IOA elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Tasked with overseeing the amendments in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constitution, Justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao held a meeting with all the stakeholders today, and to nobody’s surprise, it ended on expected terms. While the State Olympic Associations (SOAs) pleaded with Justice Rao to keep their voting rights in the IOA election intact, the two warring factions of the IOA took potshots at each other during their submissions.

Activist and lawyer Rahul Mehra, who is the petitioner in the case and on whose plea the Delhi High Court had ordered the IOA clean-up, was the first to be called. The HC order had summarily dismissed the rights of the SOAs and directed that only the federations of Olympics disciplines should be members of the IOA with voting rights.

Of the 13 pitfalls raised by Mehra, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared all but two. The IOC had objections on enforcing the two-third majority win needed for re-election and conditional clearance for 25 per cent representation of sportspersons in the executive committee and general assembly.

“I gave a detailed submission on the issues left out by the IOC,” Mehra said. “First one was the two-thirds majority clause. I left it for the committee to decide as this should not be the bone of contention for delaying the reform process. On a minimum 25 per cent reservation of athletes, I gave a detailed model after taking suggestions from prominent athletes for their consideration. Finally, on the SOAs and their functions.... according to me they are defunct bodies,” he added.

Faction fight

While the group led by Rajeev Mehta welcomed the move to end the voting rights of the SOAs and bring the NSFs vote to one vote, the group led by former president Narinder Batra pleaded against everything, including the age and tenure guidelines, athletes’ reservation and also restoring the voting rights of the SOAs.