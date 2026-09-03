State Sports Day 2026 celebrated in Guwahati to honour Assam’s sporting legend Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, today organised State Sports Day 2026 at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi (KNCB) Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

The programme was graced by the Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, Biswajit Daimary, as the Chief Guest, according to a press release.

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Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the State Sports Day is an occasion to remember and celebrate the remarkable legacy of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, whose achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons in Assam and across the Northeast.

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He said that the Assam government is committed to creating a strong and vibrant sporting ecosystem in the state by providing better infrastructure, training facilities and opportunities for young and aspiring athletes.

It may be noteworthy to mention that since 2021, State Sports Day has been observed every year on September 3, the birth anniversary of legendary Assamese athlete Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian athletics and his historic achievements in the field of sports.

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Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah created history at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, where he became the first Assamese athlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, bringing immense pride to Assam and the country. He was also the first sportsperson from Assam and the Northeast to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The occasion aims to promote a strong sporting culture among the youth of Assam and create greater awareness about the importance of sports, physical fitness and active lifestyles. It also seeks to inspire emerging athletes by highlighting the achievements and legacy of Assam’s sporting icons.

The celebration also featured the ceremonial distribution of the State Sports Awards, NCC–Bir Chilarai Awards and NSS Assam State Awards, honouring individuals and institutions for their commendable contribution and service. (ANI)

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