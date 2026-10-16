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Home / Sports / "Stay focused on medal": Neeru Dhanda urges athletes to aim for gold at Asian Para Games

"Stay focused on medal": Neeru Dhanda urges athletes to aim for gold at Asian Para Games

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ANI
Updated At : 11:11 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Star Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda urged athletes to remain focused on their goals ahead of the Para Asian Games, encouraging them to block out distractions, trust themselves and strive to win gold medals for India.

The fifth edition of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games will be held from October 18 to 24 across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

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“Cheer for India! My message to you is to create your own bubble, stay within it and protect it. Stay focused on yourself, keep your eyes on the medal, and give your best to win gold for India,” Dhanda told ANI.

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Dhanda also led the country's contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, capping a remarkable campaign in which she won two gold medals and a silver.

Dhanda described being India's flag bearer at the Asian Games closing ceremony as a dream come true, saying the unexpected honour of carrying the national flag was an unforgettable and deeply moving experience.

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“Being the flag bearer for India at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games is a dream for every athlete. I never imagined I would get this opportunity, so it came as a wonderful surprise. Carrying the Indian flag was an incredible feeling, one that is difficult to put into words,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Asian Games 2026 contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, as athletes, coaches and officials gathered to mark the country's performance at the continental showpiece.

Dhanda described meeting PM Modi as a motivating experience, saying his words and efforts to promote sports in India inspired her to perform better.

“It was a wonderful event organised. Meeting our Prime Minister and his words motivated me greatly. The work he is doing to promote sports in the country is truly inspiring and gives us further motivation to perform better,” she concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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