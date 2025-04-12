Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a delightful episode three of 'Knight Bite,' KKR's cooking show in association with TTK Prestige, teammates Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane took a break from cricket to showcase their culinary skills while reminiscing about their hometown flavours, as per the KKR press release.

When asked about his hometown's signature dishes, Venkatesh Iyer proudly spoke about Indore's famous street food scene, particularly highlighting the unique combinations that have become traditions in the city. "In Indore, if you don't have jalebi with poha, your meal isn't complete," Venkatesh shared, explaining how this unexpected pairing of sweet and savoury has become a beloved tradition in the city.

The conversation also turned to Indore's famous Sarafa Bazaar, which Venkatesh described as a vibrant food hub where visitors can find countless delicacies. The show's host, Kunal Kapur, mentioned his own experience discovering Indore's famous 'Khees' (grated corn dish) and the local specialty 'Bhutte ki Khees', which is particularly popular during the rainy season.

While Ajinkya admitted it had been nearly 5-6 years since he last enjoyed a vada pav, the conversation highlighted how the iconic Mumbai street food represents the fast-paced life of the city. "Vada pav is so famous in Mumbai. People are busy with work, moving here and there, and vada pav is what they eat," noted the host, drawing a connection between Mumbai's on-the-go lifestyle and its most beloved street food.

Both players showed they have interests beyond cricket, with Venkatesh sharing a healthy rice recipe he learned from his wife, combining olive oil, vegetables, paneer or soya chunks, and even broccoli for a nutritious meal that, as he put it, 'can be for evening meal.' When discussing pressure on the cricket field, Ajinkya shared wisdom that could apply equally to cooking and cricket: "Pressure comes when you think about the end result or outcome. You learn from mistakes and experiences... The key is to stay present in the moment and focus on what's happening right now."

The episode culminated in the creation of a fusion dish that brought together flavors from Kolkata, Indore, and Mumbai - "Khees ke Bade," featuring the Indore specialty of grated corn transformed into a Mumbai-style vada, served with Kolkata-inspired chutneys. "This combination of Kolkata meets Indore is fantastic," the host exclaimed as they served the final dish. (ANI)

