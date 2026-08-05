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Home / Sports / "Stayed positive and executed our plans perfectly": Doseja after West Delhi Lions win in DPL clash

"Stayed positive and executed our plans perfectly": Doseja after West Delhi Lions win in DPL clash

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): West Delhi Lions produced a complete team performance to register a convincing victory over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

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After the win, stand-in captain Ayush Doseja praised the team's character and the way they bounced back. The Lions produced an excellent all-round performance, first bowling South Delhi Superstarz out for 160 in 19.5 overs before comfortably chasing down the target.

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Speaking after the match, Doseja said, "It was a very important win for us. After yesterday's defeat (to Purani Dilli 6), we wanted to come back with a positive mindset. We planned well, stayed positive, and executed our plans perfectly. As a captain, I am very happy with the way the boys responded."

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One of the biggest contributors to the victory was all-rounder Mayank Gusain, who starred with both bat and ball. He returned outstanding figures of 3/13 in his four overs before remaining unbeaten on 19 off just 10 balls to help West Delhi Lions complete the chase comfortably.

Praising his match-winning performance, Doseja said, "Mayank bowled brilliantly today. He is a very capable all-rounder, but I think his bowling made the biggest difference in this match. To concede just 13 runs and take three wickets in four overs in a T20 game was outstanding. He completely changed the game for us and deserved to be the Player of the Match."

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Doseja also played an important hand with the bat after walking in during a crucial stage of the chase. He explained that staying calm and assessing the conditions was the key to his approach.

"When I came in, the situation was a little tricky because we had lost a couple of wickets. My plan was to spend a few balls at the crease, understand the conditions, and then play positively. Once I started seeing the gaps, I looked to dominate the bowlers and finish the chase as early as possible."

The captain also spoke about how the team adapted to the rain-affected conditions, which forced changes to their original plans.

"The rain did affect our planning, and we had to make a few changes to the playing XI. But everyone in the squad was ready whenever the opportunity came. The players adapted well to the situation, and it was great to see everyone contribute to the team's victory."

With the win, West Delhi Lions now have two victories from three matches and have moved to four points in the DPL 2026 standings. Sanat Sangwan (26 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was the top-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz as they were skittled out for 160. During the chase, skipper Doseja (44 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six), Krish Yadav (41 in 36 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Rana (32 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) played standout knocks, chasing down the target in 18.1 overs with five wickets in hand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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