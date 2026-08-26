New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): East Delhi Riders concluded their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 campaign on a positive note, securing a tight 10-run victory over playoff-bound Purani Dilli 6 in a 10-over thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Following the match, East Delhi Riders skipper Simarjeet Singh expressed pride in his team's performance, highlighting the value of finishing the tournament on a high and sharing how advice from MS Dhoni helps him stay calm under high-pressure match situations, according to a press release.

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"A win is always a win, and the feeling is always fantastic. Even though we couldn't make it to the playoffs, finishing the tournament with a victory is very special for us. It keeps the team's morale high," Simarjeet said after the match.

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"The hard work we put in throughout the tournament showed on the field today. I am extremely proud of how our young players took responsibility and played great cricket under pressure. We will learn from our shortcomings, but ending the season on a positive note gives us fresh confidence for the upcoming domestic season and the next DPL," he added.

Simarjeet, who bowled a brilliant penultimate over conceding just five runs to defend the target, also revealed how he applies crucial lessons from Indian legend MS Dhoni during high-stakes overs.

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"I use it every time. It's all about how to stay calm in pressure situations. As Dhoni bhai says, you have to be present in the moment where you are right now--not dwelling on the past or thinking too far into the future. Staying in the present is the most important thing for me," the captain added.

Batting first in a curtailed 10-over encounter, East Delhi Riders posted 118/6, set up by a blazing 42 off 19 balls from opener Suryansh Raina and a quick cameo from Sujal Singh (14 off 6). Digvesh Rathi was the standout bowler for Purani Dilli 6, taking 2/9 in his two overs.

Chasing 119, Purani Dilli 6 got off to a flying start with 30 runs in the first two overs before Simarjeet provided the initial breakthrough by bowling Samarth Seth. Despite efforts from Aryan Gaur and captain Anuj Rawat (15 off 9), tight death-overs bowling from Simarjeet restricted Purani Dilli 6 to 108/6 in their 10 overs, securing a 10-run win for the Riders.

Despite the loss, Purani Dilli 6 finished third in the points table to book their playoff spot, where they will face Outer Delhi Warriors in the Eliminator. (ANI)

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