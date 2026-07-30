London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has been appointed as England men's new Test head coach by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with Joe Root returning as the team's Test captain, according to the ECB.

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Fleming, widely regarded as one of cricket's most accomplished coaches, takes charge after an 18-year stint with CSK, where he guided the franchise to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and 10 finals. The former New Zealand skipper also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, captaining his country in a record 80 Tests and leading them to 28 victories.

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Fleming's coaching credentials also include guiding Southern Brave to The Hundred final in 2023 and overseeing CSK's affiliate teams in South Africa and the United States, alongside a spell with Melbourne Stars. During his county career, he represented Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, leading Notts to the County Championship title in 2005.

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Root, England's most successful Test captain with 27 wins from a record 65 matches in charge, resumes the role after previously leading the side from 2017 to 2022. He also served as interim captain during the recent Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

The ECB confirmed Fleming's appointment after a comprehensive recruitment process involving several high-profile candidates, with the selection panel unanimously backing the New Zealander. Marcus Trescothick will continue as interim head coach for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan before Fleming officially takes charge later this summer, following time with his family in New Zealand. He is expected to begin preparations for England's Test tour of South Africa upon arriving in the UK, according to the ECB website.

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Fleming said he was honoured to be appointed England's Test head coach, describing it as one of the most prestigious coaching roles in world cricket. He said his immediate aim is to build on the progress made under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes while ensuring the team remains competitive in the long term by nurturing emerging talent.

Fleming also expressed excitement about working with returning captain Joe Root, backing him to thrive in his second stint, and highlighted Harry Brook's continued development as a key priority.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It's one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket, and I am honoured to be appointed. I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it's about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future. There is a lot of young talent in and around the team and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers," he said as quote by the ECB website.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as Captain - a generational talent who has achieved so much already. There is still plenty more to come from him, and I'm excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint. I'm also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and his leadership will be an important part of this journey," he added.

"I know what it feels like to have the weight of leadership and international cricket take their toll, and when that happened to me, my love for the game was rekindled by going to Notts and winning the County Championship. English cricket gave that to me, and it is a privilege to have this chance to give something back," Fleming said further.

Meanwhile, Joe Root said it was a great honour to return as England's Test captain, describing the role as both challenging and rewarding. He expressed excitement about leading the next generation of players after briefly resuming the captaincy during the New Zealand Test, and said the opportunity to work alongside new head coach Stephen Fleming was a major motivation.

Joe Root said, "It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men's Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with [Brendon] McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward."

"The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment," he added.

England Men's Cricket managing director Rob Key also hailed Fleming as one of cricket's most respected figures, saying the ECB was fortunate to appoint a coach of his calibre. Key expressed confidence that Fleming could transform England's talented squad into a consistently world-class Test side and voiced excitement about his partnership with returning Root.

"Stephen Fleming is one of the most highly respected figures in cricket, and we are very fortunate that someone of his calibre is willing to take on the challenge of being the England Men's Test Head Coach. I believe he is the best person to guide a team stacked full of potential and turn that talent into a world-class outfit that can not only achieve success but sustain it," he said.

"I am excited by the prospect of him working with Joe Root who will get the opportunity to lead free from the Covid restrictions that the Test team faced at the end of his first stint as captain. Joe is undoubtedly an England great and he is passionate about leading this team into a new era," he added. (ANI)

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