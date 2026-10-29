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Home / Sports / Steve Smith faces cervical facet joint injury in neck, unavailable for selection before NZ Tests

Steve Smith faces cervical facet joint injury in neck, unavailable for selection before NZ Tests

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 29 (ANI): Australian batter Steve Smith has sustained a cervical facet joint injury in his neck and will not be considered for selection untill the home Test series against New Zealand in December this year.

Following Smith's ruling out from the series decider against South Africa at Cape Town, Cricket Australia has revealed the extent of the seriousness of his injury and set a timeline for his return to international cricket.

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Smith hurt his neck during the second Test contest against South Africa and was a late withdrawal from the series decider in Cape Town that commenced on Tuesday.

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Scans have since found that Smith has developed a cervical facet joint injury and the right-hander will not be considered for selection until Australia's next Test series commences at home against New Zealand in December.

"Steve Smith developed neck pain on day four of the second Test in Gqeberha last week," Cricket Australia confirmed via a statement as quoted by ICC.

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"Subsequent MRI imaging confirmed a cervical facet joint injury. Due to this and his limited range of motion, he was unfit to participate in the current Test."

"Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability anticipated for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand," the statement concluded.

With Smith watching on from the sidelines, it was left to recalled batter Josh Inglis to fill the void on Wednesday, and the right-hander looked to be in good touch as he reached 85* as the Aussies closed on 330/4 and with a lead of just one run over the Proteas in the first innings. Matt Renshaw (74), Cameron Green (65) and Alex Carey (51*) also chipped in with fifties, though Marnus Labuschagne (0) continued his horrid run in Tests.

Earlier, Proteas made 329 all out after being put to bat first by Australia, with knocks from Aiden Markram (78), Marques Ackermann (95) and Marco Jansen (52) being the key for the World Test Champions before Mitchell Starc (6/72) ran through the line-up later in the innings.

It was Inglis' first Test appearance since he featured against England during the Ashes series in Adelaide at the end of last year and teammate Matthew Renshaw was not surprised to see him make an immediate impact.

"He is a very talented player, we have seen that across a lot of the white-ball formats," Renshaw noted.

"To come in today, we were under a little bit of pressure, having lost two quick wickets, and the way that he played was really positive – it was a very Josh innings, and I think it was really what we needed at that time," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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