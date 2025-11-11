DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Steve Smith fights lone battle as Sam Elliott's five-fer helps Victoria bundle out NSW for 128

Steve Smith fights lone battle as Sam Elliott's five-fer helps Victoria bundle out NSW for 128

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111114205
Advertisement

Sydney [Australia], November 11 (ANI): Steve Smith was the lone warrior for New South Wales on Day 2 of the ongoing match of the Sheffield Shield season 2025-26 between New South Wales and Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith, who is captaining the side and will also lead Australia against England in the upcoming Ashes series, was the lone half-centurian in the entire NSW batting lineup.

Advertisement

While Smith scored 57 runs off 89 balls, the rest of the NSW lineup could only manage 71 runs as Victoria bowled them out for just 128 runs.

Advertisement

NSW started the day with Victoria on 340/7 and conceded another 42 runs before the latter were bowled out for 382 runs.

Advertisement

Opening the batting for New South Wales were Sam Konstas and Ryan Hicks, both of whom lost their wickets in quick succession. Smith walked in and scored a boundary on the very second ball that he faced. He looked in good touch, but could not get any support from the other end as Victoria's Sam Elliott ran through the hosts' batting lineup, claiming figures of 5-26 in 8.5 overs.

Earlier on Day 1, Mitchell Starc starred with figures of 4-91 as Victoria reached 340/7 against New South Wales. Peter Handscomb led the hosts with a composed 104, while Sam Harper's explosive 54 off 40 balls shifted the momentum after Victoria were reduced to 106/4. Harper and Handscomb added 92 runs together, followed by an 84-run stand between Handscomb and Fergus O'Neill (46). Victoria skipper Will Sutherland (36*) and Sam Elliott (4*) remained unbeaten at stumps while NSW's Nathan Lyon claimed 2-65.

Advertisement

After gaining a substantial lead of 254 runs, Victoria ended Day 2 on 56-2 with Marcus Harris (unbeaten on 17) and Todd Murphy (unbeaten on 3) at the crease.

Notably, the match serves as a warm-up fixture for the Australian national cricket team players like Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, slated to take place from November 21. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts