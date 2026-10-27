Steve Smith ruled out of 3rd Test against Proteas with neck injury as Australia make four changes

Cape Town [South Africa], October 27 (ANI): Australia have suffered a major setback ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, with Steve Smith ruled out of the series decider due to a neck injury.

Smith experienced neck stiffness during Australia’s match-eve training session and was scheduled to undergo a fitness test ahead of the crucial encounter. However, the experienced batter was left out of the playing XI for the final Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

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The injury concern had also troubled Smith during the second Test in Gqeberha, where he was unable to bat for an extended period as Australia slumped to an innings-and-31-run defeat.

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Australia have made four changes to their playing XI for the series decider, bringing in Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly and Nathan Lyon. Matt Renshaw, who has impressed since returning to the side, is set to open alongside Travis Head, while Green is expected to bat at No. 4 in Smith’s absence.

The three-match World Test Championship series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs before South Africa bounced back emphatically in the second match to set up a decisive series finale.

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Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

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