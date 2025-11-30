DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Steve Smith trials 'eye black' strips ahead of day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane

Steve Smith trials 'eye black' strips ahead of day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brisbane [Australia], November 30 (ANI): Steven Smith could follow former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul's style of sporting 'eye black' strips on his cheeks during the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Smith tested the anti-glare patches while batting in the nets during Australia's floodlit training session on Sunday evening, ahead of Thursday's day-night pink-ball match in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Steve, who is set to captain the Aussies in the second Test as well in the absence of designated captain Pat Cummins, has played 13 of Australia's 14 previous pink-ball Tests but has not been able to mirror his red-ball cricket record. He has scored only 100 runs in 24 innings in day-night Tests, averaging 37.04 whereas his record in daytime Tests is far better, with 35 centuries in 190 innings and an average of 58.31.

Advertisement

"The pink ball in general is just a completely different game. Personally, I find it quite tricky just picking the ball up at certain times of the day and things like that, and the way it behaves is completely different to a red one," Smith had said during Australia's last day-night Test match, a 176-run win over West Indies in Jamaica in July, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think people like the spectacle. But as a player, particularly as a batter, it's very challenging. The game can so quickly, and things change really quickly, which you probably don't get so much with a red ball. But yeah, people like watching it, I suppose, so I guess it's here to stay," he added.

Advertisement

Notably, the 'eye black' strips--small, black adhesive patches placed on the cheekbones--worn by Smith in training are widely used across various American sports. They are intended to cut down glare from floodlights by absorbing light that would otherwise bounce off the skin.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes-led England will look to bounce back after the heavy Perth defeat and level the five-match Test series 1-1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts