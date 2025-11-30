Steve Smith trials 'eye black' strips ahead of day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane

Brisbane [Australia], November 30 (ANI): Steven Smith could follow former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul's style of sporting 'eye black' strips on his cheeks during the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Smith tested the anti-glare patches while batting in the nets during Australia's floodlit training session on Sunday evening, ahead of Thursday's day-night pink-ball match in Brisbane.

Steve, who is set to captain the Aussies in the second Test as well in the absence of designated captain Pat Cummins, has played 13 of Australia's 14 previous pink-ball Tests but has not been able to mirror his red-ball cricket record. He has scored only 100 runs in 24 innings in day-night Tests, averaging 37.04 whereas his record in daytime Tests is far better, with 35 centuries in 190 innings and an average of 58.31.

"The pink ball in general is just a completely different game. Personally, I find it quite tricky just picking the ball up at certain times of the day and things like that, and the way it behaves is completely different to a red one," Smith had said during Australia's last day-night Test match, a 176-run win over West Indies in Jamaica in July, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think people like the spectacle. But as a player, particularly as a batter, it's very challenging. The game can so quickly, and things change really quickly, which you probably don't get so much with a red ball. But yeah, people like watching it, I suppose, so I guess it's here to stay," he added.

Notably, the 'eye black' strips--small, black adhesive patches placed on the cheekbones--worn by Smith in training are widely used across various American sports. They are intended to cut down glare from floodlights by absorbing light that would otherwise bounce off the skin.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes-led England will look to bounce back after the heavy Perth defeat and level the five-match Test series 1-1. (ANI)

