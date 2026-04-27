icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Still cannot understand what happened, need to stay positive: DC skipper Axar after loss to RCB

Still cannot understand what happened, need to stay positive: DC skipper Axar after loss to RCB

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): After his side's loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel expressed his inability to immediately come to terms with what had transpired with his team hours back, but highlighted the importance of being positive and continuing to do what they have been doing.

Advertisement

If fumbling a high-scoring run chase of 265 runs seemed like a one-off heartbreak, the defending champions had much worse in store for the Capitals as their fortress was breached again, with their team at one point struggling for breath at 8/6 in four overs. This is DC's fifth loss in eight games and for any chance at the playoffs, they have to win all their matches and pray that the other results also go their way.

Advertisement

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Axar highlighted the need to "stay on your toes in cricket" and the game is not about "ifs and buts".

Advertisement

"I still cannot understand what happened. That is why they say you have to be on your toes at all times in cricket. Ifs and buts will be there - like if we had taken that catch or taken that run (against GT). But each day, you have to be on your toes and keep doing what you have been doing well. You cannot take it easy for even one day. Rather than thinking about what has happened, think about what is to come. Even if you stay negative or positive, you still have to play. Tonight was a bad day. We have to be positive and do what we had been doing (earlier)," he added.

He hailed the quality of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who silenced the DC fortress in the powerplay and was not surprised by the movement they generated.

Advertisement

"(On the early movement on offer) I was not surprised. They (Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood) are world-class bowlers. One-two overs, if our openers and number three had batted, it could have been a different game," he signed off.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance. RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts