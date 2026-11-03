"Still playing very well": Mitchell Santner praises Ro-Ko ahead of ODI series

Auckland [New Zealand], November 3 (ANI): As India and New Zealand gear up for a five-match ODI series, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised the performances of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying both experienced batters continue to deliver strong performances despite being in the late stages of their careers.

Santner also highlighted Indian skipper Shubman Gill's consistency over the past five years, emphasising the challenge India's experienced top order will pose during the upcoming five-match ODI series.

Advertisement

The New Zealand skipper revealed that his team has already discussed its bowling plans to counter India's formidable batting line-up. He stressed the importance of adapting to home conditions, particularly when the pitches offer assistance to the bowlers, and maintaining pressure on the Indian batters over longer periods.

Advertisement

Santner also expects Rohit and Kohli's presence to draw strong crowds during the series, adding that the T20 matches have already witnessed encouraging attendance and he anticipates a similar response for the ODIs.

Santner was speaking to the reporters on the eve of New Zealand's 1st ODI against India in Auckland on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect that to continue with Rohit and Virat here. We know how good they are. Although they are getting on in their careers, they are still playing very well, as we saw in the recent series against the West Indies," he said.

"I've watched them play for a long time, including Rohit in the IPL. We've obviously sat down as a bowling group and discussed what India's batting line-up looks like and how we need to operate in New Zealand. We know how to bowl on these pitches, but the challenge is understanding what to do when the conditions offer some assistance to the bowlers," he added.

Santner also emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency with the ball in ODI cricket, stating that New Zealand would look to build pressure through disciplined bowling and exploit any assistance offered by the pitches to keep the Indian batters under pressure.

"I think if we can get into their top order, particularly with Shubman Gill, who has been outstanding over the last five years, we can put ourselves in a good position. In one-day cricket, it's about bowling good deliveries consistently and building pressure over a period of time. If the pitch offers more assistance than it did the other night, the key will be to maintain that pressure for a longer period and keep challenging the batters," he concluded.

The ODI series will begin on November 4 in Auckland, following an entertaining five-match T20I series. India had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the first three matches, but New Zealand fought back strongly, winning the final two games to finish the series 3-2.

The hosts will now look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI series and take an early lead, while India will aim to bounce back and start the 50-over leg of the tour on a winning note. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)