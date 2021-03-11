Stimac asks Indian football team to forget about Chhetri

PTI

Kolkata: Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac wants his players to start learning to play without talisman Sunil Chhetri and score some goals too. At 37, Chhetri is nearing the end of his career, but India still needed him to start their Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with a 2-0 win over Cambodia here on Wednesday. Stimac said it’s high time that players such as Udanta Singh, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco start scoring. “It’s again Sunil. Others tried to get it but not finding a way. So I expect goals from Liston, Manvir, Udanta, Ashique, Sahal. They all need to start scoring. We need to start learning... The boys need to start learning to play without Sunil — simple as that,” Stimac said. The World Cup semifinalist said Udanta Singh and Kuruniyan are the team’s two main weapons up front. For him, Udanta Singh and Kuruniyan are the team’s two main weapons up front. “I don’t mind how bad they play in the club. I need them here to use the speed they have to hurt the opponents who are stronger,” he added.