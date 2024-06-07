Stoinis runs show as Aussies win

PTI

Bridgetown, June 6

Marcus Stoinis smacked a quick-fire unbeaten half-century and claimed three wickets as Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 39-run victory against Oman at the Kensington Oval today.

Stoinis helped Australia recover from a top-order slide with a brutal unbeaten 67-run knock off 36 balls to help them post 164/5 in the company of David Warner (56). He then produced figures of 3-0-19-3 as the 2021 champions grabbed two points.

Oman tried to take the fight to the opposition but their lack of experience showed as they could manage only 125/9 in 20 overs.

Oman were pegged back when Nathan Ellis (2/28) and Mitchell Starc (2/20) struck once each inside the first three overs.

Stoinis struck on the final ball of the powerplay to deliver a body blow, removing Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas (18) who looked to counterattack.

Brief scores: Australia: 164/5 (Stoinis 67*, Warner 56; Mehran 2/38); Oman: 125/9 (Ayaan 36, Mehran 27; Stoinis 3/19, Starc 2/20, Zampa 2/24).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket