Stoinis runs show as Aussies win

Bridgetown, June 6
Marcus Stoinis smacked a quick-fire unbeaten half-century and claimed three wickets as Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 39-run victory against Oman at the Kensington Oval today.
Stoinis helped Australia recover from a top-order slide with a brutal unbeaten 67-run knock off 36 balls to help them post 164/5 in the company of David Warner (56). He then produced figures of 3-0-19-3 as the 2021 champions grabbed two points.
Oman tried to take the fight to the opposition but their lack of experience showed as they could manage only 125/9 in 20 overs.
Oman were pegged back when Nathan Ellis (2/28) and Mitchell Starc (2/20) struck once each inside the first three overs.
Stoinis struck on the final ball of the powerplay to deliver a body blow, removing Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas (18) who looked to counterattack.
Brief scores: Australia: 164/5 (Stoinis 67*, Warner 56; Mehran 2/38); Oman: 125/9 (Ayaan 36, Mehran 27; Stoinis 3/19, Starc 2/20, Zampa 2/24).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today