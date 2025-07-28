Stokes becomes second player after Flintoff to achieve rare double for England in Test series

Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): Skipper Ben Stokes became the first-ever England captain to secure an aggregate of 300-plus runs and 15-plus wickets during a Test series.

Stokes achieved this milestone during his side's fourth Test match against India at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium. During the match, he struck a brilliant 198-ball 141, his first century in two years and took six wickets, including a first-innings five-wicket haul.

Now, in this series with the bat, he has made 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.42, with a century to his name. With a ball in hand, Stokes has been merciless, relentless, producing miracles effortlessly. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps at an average of 25.23, with best figures of 5/72 and has also taken a four-fer.

The only other England player to achieve this double in a Test series in the last 40 years was Andrew Flintoff in the Ashes 2005. During that series, 'Freddie' scored 402 runs at an average of 40.20, with a century and three fifties and also took 24 wickets at an average of 27.29, with two four-fers and a fifer to his name.

Stokes also tied with legendary all-rounder Ian Botham (12 'Player of the Match' honours) for securing the second-most POTM awards for England and just one short of batter Joe Root's 13 'Player of the Match' awards.

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather chase. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work.

After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) absolutely rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31. (ANI)

