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Home / Sports / Stokes reveals England coaching ambition, says McCullum would have stayed had he not retired

Stokes reveals England coaching ambition, says McCullum would have stayed had he not retired

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Former England captain Ben Stokes has revealed his ambition to become England's head coach after retiring from playing, saying he wants to remain involved in the game in a leadership role.

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Stokes said coaching England would be a dream, though he is unsure if that opportunity will ever come.

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Stokes stepped down as England's Test captain and retired from international cricket after England's 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand in June, which came on the heels of a 4-1 Ashes series loss to Australia over the winter.

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"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game - which is to be a coach," Stokes said on the For The Love of Cricket podcast, as per Sky Sports.

"Would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I would love to be able to do that. Do I think it's going to happen? I don't know. No idea. Then, further on from that, I don't know. I just really like the idea of being, again, in some form of leadership away from playing," he added.

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Stokes also claimed that Brendon McCullum would have remained England's Test head coach had he not announced his retirement from international cricket just weeks earlier.

"I was [surprised]. If I hadn't made the decision that I made four weeks ago, Baz would still be coach. So it's my fault!" he added.

Stokes captained England's Test side from 2022 to 2026, forging a successful partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum as the duo transformed the team's approach to red-ball cricket.

McCullum's departure as Test head coach was announced just two weeks after Stokes retired from international cricket, a decision he revealed on the fourth day of England's third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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