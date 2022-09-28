Straight A’s: Thakur makes bat talk as India A sweep series

PTI

Chennai, September 27

Shardul Thakur’s blazing 33-ball 51 was well complemented by debutant Raj Angad Bawa’s fine bowling as India A crushed New Zealand A by 106 runs in their final unofficial ODI to clinch the series 3-0 here today.

After India opted to bat, captain Sanju Samson (54 off 68 balls) and N Tilak Varma (50 off 62 balls) scored half-centuries but it was Thakur’s blitzkrieg down the order that took the home side to 284 all out in 49.3 overs.

Thakur struck four boundaries and three sixes during his entertaining knock.

Chasing 285 for a victory, the visitors were bowled out for 178 in 38.3 overs despite getting a good start from openers Chad Bowes (20) and Dane Cleaver (83 off 89).

The 19-year-old Bawa, who had shone in the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, ran through the Kiwis’ middle and lower-order for a four-wicket haul.

The young all-rounder picked up three of the last four wickets to fall for fine figures of four for 11 to finish as the best Indian bowler. Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran (39 off 35), brought into the playing XI in the place of Prithvi Shaw, and Rahul Tripathi got off to a brisk start. The duo added 55 runs in 8.5 overs.

Easwaran hit two boundaries to signal his intent, while Tripathi smacked a pull to the square-leg boundary.

Against the run of play, Easwaran nicked one to the wicketkeeper off Matthew Fisher. Samson, who came in at No. 3, saw Tripathi (18) fall with the score at 65. The captain joined forces with the talented Varma to put together an impressive stand.

Brief Scores: India A: 284 all out in 49.3 overs (Samson 54, Thakur 51; Rippon 2/43, Duffy 2/45); New Zealand A: 178 all out in 38.3 overs (Cleaver 83; Bawa 4/11, Yadav 2/29).

#Cricket #new zealand