Stray dogs attack coaches from Kenya, Japan at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Stray dogs attack coaches from Kenya, Japan at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

While the MCD cleared the area ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships, repeated feeding of animals near the stadium contributed to the incidents

Tribune Web Desk
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Two foreign coaches bitten by stray dogs at JLN Stadium, the venue ongoing World Para Athletics Championship games, in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI Photo
In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, stray dogs bit coaches from Kenya and Japan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the World Para Athletics Championships, which India is hosting for the first time.

Both were treated at nearby hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition.

According to team officials, Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was bitten outside the competition arena while speaking to an athlete. Later, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu was bitten at the warm-up track while supervising her athletes. Immediate on-site medical attention was provided before both were taken to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

The organising committee said the incidents occurred on Friday despite strict safety measures, highlighting the challenge of stray animals entering the premises. In response, two dedicated dog-catching teams have been deployed permanently inside the stadium, supported by vehicles for rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelters, in line with animal welfare norms.

The organisers said that a formal request had been made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in August to clear stray dogs from the venue. While the MCD cleared the area ahead of the Championships, repeated feeding of animals near the stadium contributed to the incidents, the committee said.

“The safety, health, and well-being of participants is non-negotiable,” the committee said, adding that the stadium and surrounding areas have been fully sanitised and preventive measures strengthened to ensure uninterrupted and secure conduct of the Championships.

Meanwhile, around 35 Dope Control Officers (DCOs) from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) have conducted sample collection for about 1,500 athletes, with testing to be carried out at the WADA-accredited National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in Delhi. (With inputs from PTI)

