Strength of character: Stimac’s final word on Asian Cup squad

New Delhi, December 29

Lined up to face strong sides like Australia and Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha next month, India head coach Igor Stimac today said “strength of character” will be the parameter to decide who will be included in the final squad.

India are clubbed with formidable Australia, strong central Asian side Uzbekistan and tricky Syria — all above Stimac’s team in the FIFA rankings — in the group stage of the Asian Cup from January 13 onwards.

“All the boys in the (probable) list are similar in their football qualities. What we are looking for the final list of 26 is definitely experience, physical strength, and the final line will be drawn by the strength of their character,” Stimac said today. “This is very important for us as a team, because no matter the talent, if there is no character nothing can be achieved,” he added.

Stimac will announce his final 26 players before the team’s departure tomorrow.

Regarding areas which need improvement, he said: “I am looking for defensive compactness, offensive transition, and the set-pieces mostly. It’s also very important to work on man marking inside the box, because I was not happy with that part of our game, in the last few games. We started leaking some unnecessary goals inside the box because marking was not properly done.”

