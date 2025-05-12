DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "Strength, solidarity, gratitude": Poster at Eden Gardens expresses gratitude to Armed Forces

"Strength, solidarity, gratitude": Poster at Eden Gardens expresses gratitude to Armed Forces

A poster expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces was seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM May 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): A poster expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces was seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The poster had words "In Strength, Solidarity and Gratitude..."

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

Advertisement

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, India carried out strikes at 11 airbases following aggression by Pakistan military.

The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Saturday. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm. The DGMOs also held talks on Monday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper