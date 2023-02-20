Struggling Rahul retained but no longer VC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

KL Rahul still has the confidence of the team management. The opener, whose highest score in his the last five Tests is 23, has been retained for the third and fourth Tests against Australia.

Coach Rahul Dravid said that they will continue to back Rahul as he has been one of the more successful openers for India. Skipper Rohit Sharma said: “Of late, there has been a lot of talk about his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. If a guy has potential, he will get that extended run.”

The BCCI’s senior selection committee met here — the first after Chetan Sharma’s resignation as its chairman — and agreed with Dravid and Rohit. Rahul, though, will no longer be the vice-captain of the team. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat will return to the side.

The committee also selected the team for the three ODI matches against Australia. Rahul has been relieved of his additional responsibility as the wicketkeeper. Rahul has been preferred in this role in white-ball cricket over Ishan Kishan, a decision that has raised eyebrows. For the Australia series, Kishan will operate behind the stumps.

Further, Hardik Pandya, who is Sharma’s deputy in the 50-over format, will lead the team in the first match. Sharma will miss the match due to family reasons. This will be the first time Pandya, who is the T20 captain, will lead the side in this format.