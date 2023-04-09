Struggling Woods limps over line

AUGUSTA, April 8

Despite bogeying the 17th and 18th holes to complete today’s weather-delayed second round at the Masters, Tiger Woods survived to play the rest of the weekend at the Augusta National today.

Tiger Woods made the cut with a 3-over total. Reuters

The five-time Masters champion finished right on the cut line at 3-over par in cold and wet conditions, tying the tournament record of 23 consecutive made cuts shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Couples, at 63, became the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters.

The 1992 Augusta champion is tied-40th place at 1-over par.

Brooks Koepka leads the field at 12 under after carding a 5-under 67 in the second round. Spain’s Jon Rahm is two shots back after bogeys on two of his last three holes today morning. Amateur Sam Bennett is alone in third at 8-under after back-to-back rounds of 68.

This is the first time two players have been 10-under or better through 36 holes at the Masters. Koepka completed his second round (5-under 67) under ideal early conditions on Friday.

“Putting good, driving it well, just kind of build off all those things,” Koepka said. “Get myself in contention with nine to go on Sunday. That’s the whole goal.”

A four-time Major winner now competing on the LIV Golf circuit, Koepka’s best finish at the Masters was a tie for second in 2019.

Rahm was on the 10th green when the horn sounded Friday due to weather conditions that saw several tall pine trees knocked down by the wind. Birdies at the 12th and 15th holes moved Rahm to within one of Koepka before finishing bogey-birdie-bogey.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is at 1-under 143 through two rounds after a second-round 75.

Notable players who failed to make the cut included World No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (5 over) and Justin Thomas (4 over).

Woods was 2 over through 11 holes when play resumed on a rainy Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club. After three straight pars, he birdied the par-5 15th with a 27-foot putt.

Woods two-putted for par at the 16th before making bogey on each of the last two holes to put his weekend plans in jeopardy. — Reuters