Stuart Law appointed as new head coach of Nepal Senior Cricket Team

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Former Australian batter Stuart Law was appointed as the new head coach of the Nepal Senior Cricket Team on Saturday, following Monty Desai's departure in February earlier this year, as per the ICC.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) confirmed the news on social media late on Friday, 28 March, announcing that the former Australian batter would lead the team for the next two years.

Law steps into the role following a memorable, career-high stint as head coach of the USA men's team, a tenure that lasted seven months.

During this period, he guided the USA to a historic campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. In the tournament played on home soil, USA pulled off a stunning upset against Pakistan in the group stage, having already secured a victory over Canada in their opening match, propelling them into the Super Eight stage.

The 56-year-old, who represented Australia in 55 matches between 1994 and 1999, brings a wealth of coaching experience, having previously worked with USA, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan at the international level.

Law's first challenge with Nepal will be the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in June, where they will face Scotland and the Netherlands.

Nepal currently sit 7th among the eight teams in the competition, with just two wins from 12 games. The top four from the league that runs until December 2026 will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier stage while the bottom four will have to go through a Qualifier Play-off.

Nepal made their maiden appearance in an ICC global event at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh. They have been participating in international matches since 1996 (run by ACC), including every ACC Trophy tournaments. Nepal also participated in ICC World Cup Qualifier in 2001 and 2014, ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier in 2012, 2013 and 2015, ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2004 and 2005, ACC Fast Track Countries Tournament in 2004, 2005 and 2006, ACC Twenty20 Cup in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013, Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 and ACC Premier League in 2014. (ANI)

