Stubbs eyes strong start to SA20 season 5 as SEC will face PC in tournament opener

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 7 (ANI): Three-time SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin their title defence with a blockbuster clash against Pretoria Capitals in the season 5 next year, and captain Tristan Stubbs believes setting the tone from the opening game will be crucial as the franchise chases a fourth crown in five seasons.

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Stubbs said the opening match is a perfect way to kick off the season and stressed the importance of being at their best from day one, expressing hope that a strong start will set the tone for the tournament.

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"It's a big game to start. It's probably what you want. Get the ball going. Got to be on it from day one, which will be awesome. And hopefully, we can really set the comp up for everyone from there," Stubbs told SA20 according to a press release.

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Stubbs, a Port Elizabeth native, has been part of the Sunrisers setup since the tournament's inception. With several local players and coaches associated with the franchise, St George's Park has witnessed some of the best crowds, bathed in orange, across the editions, and the franchise's sustained success has played a significant role in that. Ahead of the tournament opener on January 17 in Gqeberha, Stubbs hopes the crowds will once again turn up in large numbers.

"It will be awesome. I think it starts like when we play a couple of warm-up games before, and the social media teams put it out that there's been people there. It's like three, four days out. I know the public will be desperate for some sport by then. People come down from the nearby towns. Everyone's in orange - it's just so much fun. And yeah, to have the first game, hopefully some good weather. It will be packed, so it will be awesome," he said.

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Much of Sunrisers' success has been attributed to head coach Adrian Birrell, who has been in charge of the franchise since its inception. Despite changes in personnel and captaincy ahead of Season 4, the Men in Orange were able to recreate the magic of the first three seasons and go all the way.

Now, ahead of the new season, Stubbs believes it could be a breakout year for youngsters Mitchell van Buuren and JP King to make the most of their opportunities, describing both as exciting talents capable of making a big impact when given a chance.

"I feel like we're quite a settled side. He's not that young, a guy like Mitch van Buuren. I feel like if he gets a game, he'll just take his chance," he said. "JP King is also a really young, exciting talent. So, I think between the two of them, whenever they get a game, I feel like one of them, they will grab it with both hands," he said.

Sunrisers begin their campaign against the Pretoria Capitals in the tournament opener, a repeat of last season's final. Season 5 runs from January 17 to February 21, 2027, with the final set to be played in Gqeberha. (ANI)

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