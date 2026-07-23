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Home / Sports / Students’ disappointment understandable: Tendulkar issues statement on NEET agitation

Students’ disappointment understandable: Tendulkar issues statement on NEET agitation

Tendulkar said he is hopeful of a solution coming through and stressed on the need to promote a culture which rewards honesty and in which merit wins

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the launch of an event. PTI file
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Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday backed the students protesting against repeated exam paper leaks, saying their disappointment is understandable and it is the society’s collective responsibility to ensure that they “don’t feel this way again”.

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Posting on X, Tendulkar said his late father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor, instilled in him certain values quite early in life, the primary one being, “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.”

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“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable,” Tendulkar stated.

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“Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again,” he added.

The protests that began on July 20 at Jantar Mantar have taken a violent turn with police resorting to lathi-charge on multiple occasions, citing law and order concerns.

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The agitation is being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with support of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast in solidarity with the students.

They are demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the NEET paper leaks that led to a re-test recently.

Multiple students died by suicide across the country in the aftermath of the paper leak.

Tendulkar said he is hopeful of a solution coming through and stressed on the need to promote a culture which rewards honesty and in which merit wins.

“As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.”

“We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children’s future and safeguard their aspirations,” he said.

On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement to say that fast track courts would be set up to ensure speedy trials of those accused of leaking the exam papers.

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