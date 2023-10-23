Stuttering Pakistan put game mask on to face Afghans

PTI

Chennai, October 22

Opener Imam-ul-Haq today promised a “new” Pakistan team will take the field against Afghanistan following back-to-back defeats in the World Cup. Pakistan started the tournament well before losing to arch-rivals India and Australia.

13 Mohammad Rizwan is 13 runs away from becoming the third Pakistan wicketkeeper to reach 2,000 ODI runs after Kamran Akmal and Sarfaraz Ahmed 2 Pakistan have only played two ODIs in Chennai, both against India. They won each time, in 1997 and 2012

“We have played four matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We will accept that we did not play well in the last two matches,” Imam said on the eve of the game against Afghanistan. “We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on the given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai.”

The Pakistani spinners have been unable to make an impact in the competition so far, and Chepauk being a spin-friendly wicket could allow them to get back among the wickets.

When asked if the preparations would largely be spin-focused considering Afghanistan have the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, he said: “I don’t believe that now we have a chance to do any kind of more practice. It’s just we are in the tournament, and it’s just about the top-up. We don’t have that much time.”

“We have already done all the preparations. We have played against Afghanistan in Hambantota, where we won 3-0, and they were also spin conditions venues. Yes, this is a spin-friendly ground, and we know that, and the guys individually really depend on how they practice. It’s just that every individual has his own preparation.”

