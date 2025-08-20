Subroto Cup: Assam, Chhattisgarh share thrilling 2-2 draw; Amenity Public School nets record 20 goals

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Day 2 of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament saw contrasting shades of footballing drama, from the nail-biting 2-2 draw between Assam's Betkuchi High School and Chhattisgarh's Mata Rukhmani Kanya Ashram, to an unforgettable record where Amenity Public School, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) scored 20 goals against Air Force School, Kanpur in one of the tournament's most emphatic wins, as per a release from Subroto Cup.

The Assam-Chhattisgarh clash had spectators on edge, with early strikes from Assam's Samaina (2') and Sayasree (21') before Chhattisgarh's Sushila hit back with a brace (6', 49'). Meanwhile, Amenity Public School's ruthless finishing saw standout performances from Kamal (5 goals), Sonam (6 goals), Anjali (3 goals), and Sonakshi (3 goals) in a 20-0 rout.

Other Highlights of the Day:

Kerala vs Gujarat: Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School (Thrissur, Kerala) beat Vimla Vidyalaya (Palanpur, Gujarat) 3-0.

Sri Lanka vs Lakshadweep: Sri Lanka School Football Association defeated PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Sr. Sec. School, Andrott 3-1.

Jharkhand vs Delhi: PM Shri KV Sr. School, Hazaribagh scored a dominant 4-0 win.

Bihar vs Haryana: Upgraded High School Bilaspur thrashed Vidya Devi Jindal School 5-0 with a hat-trick from Anshu.

Haryana vs Nagaland: PM Shri GGSSS Mangali Hisar's Ruchi scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory.

Meghalaya & Chandigarh Shine: Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School (Meghalaya) and Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School (Chandigarh) both registered 5-0 wins.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh: St. Xavier Higher Secondary school, Mapusa sealed a 2-0 win.

The day once again reinforced the Subroto Cup's reputation as a breeding ground for thrilling contests, record-breaking feats, and the rise of young football stars. (ANI)

