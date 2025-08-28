DT
Home / Sports / Subroto Cup: Assam's Betkuchi High School secures junior girls' category title

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): In a thrilling conclusion to the Junior Girls category of the 64th edition of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, emerged victorious by 3-1 over Team Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, to claim the prestigious title on Thursday.

The final match, held at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd. For Assam, Milina Brahma (24'), Sayasree Sangma (12') and Mari Mech (29') scored the goals, while Neha Baroi (21') remained the single goal scorer from West Bengal, as per a Subroto Cup release.

The final was graced by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who was the Chief Guest. Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Gold Medalist Navdeep Singh Para athlete (Javelin thrower) was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

The day's events commenced with a grand performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), which was followed by a vibrant cultural performance by students from the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute.

The Winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 3,00,000.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

-Best Player (Rs 40,000): Mari Mech, Assam

-Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Chandan Paul, West Bengal

-Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Furchang Lama, Assam

-Fair Play Award (Rs 50,000): PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Andrott, Lakshadweep

-Best School (Rs 40,000): Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal

With the conclusion of the Junior Girls final, the 64th Subroto Cup action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 11, 2025.

In Bengaluru, the matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli; Air Force Station Yelahanka; Air Force School, Yelahanka; and the HQ Training Command Football Ground. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

