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Home / Sports / Suchika loses semifinal on weight rule after draw, settles for bronze

Suchika loses semifinal on weight rule after draw, settles for bronze

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:31 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Haryana’s Suchika Tariyal settled for the women’s traditional 60kg bronze medal in the mixed martial arts event after losing her tightly-contested semifinal on the weight rule. Suchika’s bronze is the first-ever medal for India in the sport at the Asian Games.

In the semifinal, Suchika faced Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo. The 36-year-old from Rohtak tried everything to overpower her opponent. However, Hui Hoon had the edge in boxing and claimed the opening round. In the second, Suchika managed to bounce back with more grit and pulled off a stunner to level the game. With the two fighters level after regulation time, the bout went into a one-minute overtime.

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During the extra minute, Hui Hoon controlled Suchika by landing a series of punches, specifically targeting the Indian’s left side. After the bout, Hui Hoon emerged as the winner, but Suchika was unhappy and protested the decision. The Indian MMA federation challenged the result by paying a $1,000 protest fee. After a review of the footage, the judges changed the result to a draw.

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However, Suchika’s joy lasted a short time. Under the Asian MMA rules, a tied bout after overtime goes through a series of tiebreakers. Officials first consider warnings received by the fighters. If those are equal, the judges consider advice given during the contest. If those factors also cannot separate the fighters, their pre-competition weights are compared. Hui Hoon was approximately 700 grams lighter than Suchika, and as a result she was awarded the win through a “Break Tie by Weight”.

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