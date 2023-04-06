Sudhir maintains lead in Round 2 of Delhi-NCR Open

Noida: Sudhir Sharma’s carded an even-par 72 which helped him maintain his lead at the halfway stage of the Delhi-NCR Open here today. Sudhir (28-72), the first round leader by three shots, totalled 8-under 100 after Round 2 to hold on to his advantage.

New Delhi

Former India opener Sudhir Naik dies at 78

Former India opener Sudhir Naik, who played three Test matches in 1974, died in a Mumbai hospital today after a brief illness. He was 78 years old and is survived by his daughter. Naik was an immensely respected figure in the Mumbai cricket circles. He captained Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in the 1970-71 season.

Mirpur

Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh on Day 2

Bangladesh took control against Ireland with a strong performance on Day 2 of the one-off Test, highlighted by Mushfiqur Rahim’s century. The veteran batter hit 126 to lead Bangladesh to 369 all out despite offspinner Andy McBrine’s career-best 6/118. Bangladesh spinners then came into the act on an increasingly deteriorating pitch to reduce the Irish to 27/4 at stumps, leaving them needing 128 runs to force the hosts to bat a second time.

Doha

Asian Cup confirmed for Jan-Feb slot in Qatar in 2024

The next edition of the Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 in 2024, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed today. The quadrennial continental championship was awarded to China in 2019 but the world’s most populous country relinquished the rights this year as it pursued a zero-Covid policy. Agencies