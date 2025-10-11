Suhail Bhat fires India U23 to victory against hosts Indonesia in first friendly match

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The India U23 men's team defeated Indonesia 2-1 in the first of two U23 international friendlies at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, as per the AIFF website.

All goals came in the first half, as Naushad Moosa's side raced to an early two-goal lead thanks to a superb brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat (5' and 26') before Dony Tri Pamungkas pulled one back four minutes before half-time.

After another intensely fought second half that yielded no goals, the Blue Colts claimed a well-deserved win that underlined both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

India made a lightning-quick start, taking the lead in only the fifth minute when Suhail Ahmad Bhat intercepted a loose pass by Frengky Missa, burst into the box and thrashed a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Rocked by the opening goal, Indonesia were desperate for the equaliser, but that left gaps behind which India tried their best to exploit. In the 10th minute, Muhammed Suhail's cutback caused all sorts of problems in the hosts' defence. The ball ultimately fell for Vibin Mohanan, who struck hard but was denied by a goal-line clearance.

There was no stopping Md Suhail's onslaught from the left as he cut inside in the 22nd minute, saw his low drive blocked by the defence, gathered the second ball and tried to hit it into the bottom corner, but goalkeeper Cahya Supriadi made a good save.

The second goal was always coming, and it came sooner rather than later, once again from Suhail Bhat in the 26th minute. Vibin drilled a low cross from the left that landed at the feet of Ayush Chhetri. The captain slipped the ball for Suhail Bhat, who outmuscled his marker, and launched another thunderbolt of a strike that bulged the top corner of the net.

There could've been three had the woodwork not come to Indonesia's rescue in the 29th minute. After Md Suhail had brilliantly nutmegged the full-back, he set up Ayush, whose shot was well-blocked. From the resulting corner, Korou Singh Thingujam struck the bottom of the post with a right-footed strike.

However, Indonesia got a ray of hope when they halved the deficit in the 41st minute. Left-back Dony Tri Pamungkas found some space on the edge of the box and unleashed a curler that found the top corner. Goalkeeper Mohanraj K, making his debut for India at any age group, had no answer to it.

Hoping to complete their comeback, Indonesia head coach Indra Sjafri rolled in half a dozen changes at half-time, but India's defence only grew sharper and more effective. The second half was more cagey, and chances came few and far between for both teams.

The Blue Colts had a big chance to extend their lead in the 57th minute. Right-back Ricky Meetei Haobam swung in a peach of a cross that landed inch-perfectly for Suhail Bhat, who made a good connection with his head but directed it straight onto Supriadi's gloves.

Naturally, Indonesia kept more of the ball in the latter stages. India were happy to let them chase, while remaining solid at the back. The hosts ramped up the pressure in the final 10 minutes, but Moosa's men were stern in defence, thwarting every attack. Substitute goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan, who made his India U23 debut, did not have too much to worry about as India kept the 2-1 scoreline intact until the final whistle.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat picked up the player of the match award. In the post-match interview, he said, "We all came here intending to win. We had a good run in the AFC (U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers), but unfortunately, we couldn't qualify. Still, the hunger is there. We want to win more; this is just the beginning. I dedicate my goals to my teammates. They worked hard until the 90th minute. Of course, scoring feels good, but it's all for the team."

India head coach Naushad Moosa said, "It was a difficult game, but I really appreciate the boys. Everyone was supporting each other throughout. There are still many things to learn. But yeah, I did say before that it wouldn't be easy for Indonesia."

India and Indonesia will meet again in the second friendly on Monday, October 13, at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

India U23: Mohanraj K (GK) (Dipesh Chauhan 68'), Ricky Meetei Haobam, Lalrinliana Hnamte (Bekey Oram 46') (Danny Meitei Laishram 88'), Vibin Mohanan, Suhail Ahmad Bhat (Mohammed Aimen 74'), Muhammed Suhail (Parthib Gogoi 68'), Harsh Palande, Ayush Chhetri (C), Muhammed Saheef, Dippendu Biswas, Korou Singh Thingujam (Thoi Singh Huidrom 46'). (ANI)

