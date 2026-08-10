New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have been named in the Indian tennis squad for next month's second-round Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers tie against South Korea, according to Olympics.com.

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The tie will be played on the hard courts at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Seoul on September 18 and 19, with the winner progressing to the Final 8 stage, scheduled to be held in Bologna, Italy, in November.

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Notably, Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri are India's top-ranked singles and doubles players respectively.

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Nagal, ranked No. 235, will spearhead India's singles challenge alongside Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne. Suresh is ranked 393rd, while Dhamne, India's No. 2, is ranked 362nd and has earned his maiden Davis Cup call-up, according to Olympics.com.

Bhambri, ranked 28th in doubles, is expected to partner N Sriram Balaji, who occupies the 57th spot in the rankings.

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India have retained the core of the squad that secured a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in the opening round of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Suresh played a key role in that triumph, contributing to all three of India's victories. He defeated world No. 88 Jasper de Jong in the second singles rubber on the opening day before teaming up with Bhambri to win the doubles rubber. Suresh then overcame Guy Den Ouden in the decisive fifth rubber to seal India's place in the second round, according to Olympics.com.

Siddharth Rawat has been named as the reserve player, while Arnab Paparkar has been included as an additional reserve following his recent performances.

The Seoul tie will be India's first appearance in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers since the current format was introduced in 2019. India will also be aiming to reach the Final 8 for the first time under the current format.

South Korea reached the 16-team Davis Cup Finals in 2022 and 2023. India, meanwhile, have finished runners-up in the Davis Cup on three occasions -- in 1966, 1974 and 1987 -- under previous formats.

India's Davis Cup 2026 team vs South Korea:

Sumit Nagal, Manas Dhamne, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji. Reserve: Siddharth Rawat; Additional reserve: Arnab Paparkar. (ANI)

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