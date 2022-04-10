Sun finally rises for Hyderabad

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 9

The Indian Premier League’s sentimental favourites Chennai Super Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat with young Abhishek Sharma’s 50-ball 75 guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden win here today.

The 21-year-old Sharma took the attack to the opposition with a blistering first IPL half-century, studded with five fours and three sixes, to help Hyderabad easily chase the target of 155 with eight wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Chennai now have to win at least eight out of their remaining 10 games in order to reach 16 points, which during the past few seasons has been the cut-off number for the playoff qualifications.

RCB pile misery on MI

Pune: Mumbai Indians’ season of woes just got worse after the five-time champions lost their fourth match on the bounce as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to an easy seven-wicket win.

MI made 151/6 after being asked to bat. RCB’s Anuj Rawat struck 66 off 47 balls , anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs. —