"Sundar, Jadeja, Axar can bat anywhere from 5 to 8": Ten Doeschate highlights versatility among Indian all-rounders

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitely Stadium from Friday, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that the side is fortunate to have players like Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel - cricketers capable of adapting across batting positions from No. 5 to No. 8.

Furthermore, Ryan ten Doeschate noted that such versatility strengthens the team's balance and fosters healthy competition, with even Nitish, returning from injury, fitting seamlessly into that dynamic middle-order mix.

In the first Test, which was played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Nitish Kumar Reddy didn't get a chance to bat as the Shubman Gill-led side declared their innings before his batting. He got the chance to bowl in the first innings (0/16 in 4 overs) but was not given the ball in the second.

Speaking about Nitish Kumar Reddy at the pre-match press conference, Ten Doeschate told the media, "The sort of lucky thing for us is Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, and even Axar Patel are pretty much the same sort of players. We feel they can bat anywhere from 5 to 8. According to the latest evidence, Sundar has scored important runs in the UK, and Jadeja's form over the last six months has been immense."

"When Nitish does come back into the team after his injury, he fits in right at the back of that list, which is why he batted at 8. The only drawback from last week's first test was that Nitish didn't get to compete in any of the departments. I think it's also a strong message to the guys who are passing for that spot that you need to be versatile and be able to bat anywhere from 5 all the way through to 8. We believe that's a good way to develop players, enabling them to perform effectively in various scenarios and positions. If they're all disappointed that they're not batting 6 or 7, that means Indian cricket's in a good space," he added.

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Nitish sat out in the series opener in Leeds and earned a spot in the final XI during the second and third Tests. He did not make much of an impact in the second test, with tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs as India cruised to a 336-run victory with consummate ease. However, he scythed vital top-order wickets in the third Test. He removed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and then dismissed Crawley again in the second. With the bat, he made contributions of 30 and 13 as India fell short at the 'Home of Cricket' (Lord's) with a heartbreaking 22-run defeat.

Reflecting on the importance of scoring big runs in Test cricket, the Dutchman emphasised that a century is always special, regardless of the batting position or opposition.

"I don't think anyone looks a Test 100 in the mouth. You want to score runs no matter the position, and a Test 100 at home, like we've seen last week, for someone like KL Rahul, who only scores two in his career, it's never easy, no matter what you're doing. You want to get your runs in the big series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and playing against England and maybe South Africa. Our philosophy is always to respect our position without scaring them. It's not like we're looking at the West Indies as a lesser team," the 45-year-old noted.

"There's still a job to do this week, and that means scoring big hundreds, as you mentioned. The blueprint in India is to score big innings, typically one to two innings, which includes scoring big hundreds. So there'll be a lot of pride taken in scoring big runs, no matter the position," he concluded. (ANI)

