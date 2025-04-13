Sundays on Cycle: India Pedals Forward with 300+ Events Nationwide on April 13

New Delhi, [India] April 13 (ANI): India witnessed yet another vibrant edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Sunday with over 300 cycling events conducted simultaneously across the country. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Sports, flagged off the national capital's edition at New Moti Bagh, energizing the crowd and reinforcing the national momentum towards fitness.

Communities, athletes, police departments, and residents across the nation pedalled with purpose--celebrating fitness, fun, and environmental awareness under the campaign led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

New Moti Bagh Club played host to an energetic rally with around 350 residents from various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) pedalling in unison. Today's event, a collaboration between local RWAs and Fit India, focused on fighting obesity and encouraging healthier habits among city dwellers.

The Sports Secretary joined the event and encouraged the enthusiastic crowd. She spoke about the momentum Fit India has gained over time.

She said: "Fit India is a nationwide popular movement. It has seen many different kinds of activities and is gaining popularity across all sections of society. As we speak, lakhs of people have already joined Sundays on Cycle across the country. Today alone, about 300 events are taking place. We also had the Fit India carnival in JLN Stadium which was mentioned in the Honourable Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat. All these efforts are creating the right kind of environment for fitness and wellness in India."

Sudhanshu Pandey, IAS, President, RWA, New Moti Bagh, emphasized the importance of such initiatives: "The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a very timely initiative by the Sports Ministry. At a time when most youngsters are spending a lot of screen time, outdoor activities like these can motivate them to step out and join the community. This initiative is very relevant, especially in metro cities, where people don't usually take to cycling easily. We are very happy that this edition of Sundays on Cycle took place in our complex. The residents participated enthusiastically and we would like to host more such Fit India cycling events in the future."

The event also featured special guests including Nitesh Siwach, a Greco-Roman wrestler, who recently clinched a bronze medal in the 97 kg category at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, and Rohtash Choudhary, popularly known as the 'Push-Up Man of India,' who holds multiple Guinness World Records, including performing 645 push-ups in one hour while carrying a 60 lb pack with one leg raised.

Nitesh Siwach praised the increasing awareness among people on improving their health. "Fitness is an integral part of our lives. Mental and physical fitness is our true wealth. It is really good to see initiatives like these where people are coming together to cycle, and are in general becoming conscious about better health. I'm glad Fit India is doing this, and I hope it keeps growing," he told SAI Media.

At SAI RC Imphal, renowned Indian weightlifter and Padma Shri awardee Kunjarani Devi flagged off the cycling rally, lending her support to the fitness cause. Her presence inspired hundreds to take the pledge towards healthier living and cleaner cities.

In Tamil Nadu, the SAI Training Centre in Salem saw Suresh Kumar S, track and field athlete and multiple medallist at the World Police Athletic Championships, inaugurate the event. Participants came out in large numbers, highlighting the region's growing enthusiasm for fitness and community cycling.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). (ANI)

