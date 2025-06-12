Sunil Chhetri expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri on Thursday expressed grief over the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and said his prayers are with those who have been affected by this incident.

Chhetri posted on his Instagram story, "Devastated by the news coming in from Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength go out to those affected by this tragic incident."

The London-bound Air India flight, which departed from Ahmedabad Airport at 1338 hours and was carrying 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, crashed soon after taking off. On board the flight were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and 7 Portuguese.

Air India today said that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad, was bound for London's Gatwick airport. It said a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444 has been set up to provide more information.

The Air India plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, an official said.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official said.

Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Tata Group, which owns Air India, said it will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy."We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured," N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said in a post on X.

"Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel," he said.

"We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time," he added. (ANI)

