Sunil Chhetri leads Bengaluru into Super Cup final

PTI

Kozhikode, April 21

Riding on goals from Jayesh Rane and Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC notched up a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC to reach the final of the Super Cup football tournament here today.

The result meant that Simon Grayson’s men have reached a third final of the season, having made the summit clash of both the Durand Cup and the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru found the opener in the 67th minute when Sivasakthi Narayanan’s cross from the right flank fell kindly for Jayesh, who looped his header past a rooted TP Rehenesh in the Red Miners’ goal.

With seven minutes left in regulation time, Sivasakthi found Roy Krishna unmarked in the box. The striker’s initial effort was saved, but he managed to nod a pass down for Chhetri, who slotted into an empty net.

With his eighth goal in the Super Cup, Chhetri became the all-time top-scorer in the tournament.

In the final on Tuesday, the Blues will face the winners of the second semifinal between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.