Sunil Chhetri slams his 95th goal as India outplay Maldives

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 19 (ANI): India displayed appreciable dominance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday defeating Maldives 3-0 in the FIFA International Friendly. The Blue Tigers led 1-0 at half time, as per AIFF Media Team.

Seasoned defender Rahul Bheke (34') and Player of the Match Liston Colaco (66') scored the first two goals for India with strong headers off corner kicks that brooked no defence to find the back of the net.

The biggest cheers were reserved for skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored his 95th international goal when he guided a Colaco cross from the left into the net with a swift header in the 76th minute.

The win paved the way for the Blue Tigers to break their 15-month international victory drought. It was also India's first win under Spanish coach Manolo Marquez. India will now play Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

The excitement at the JN Stadium, hosting a senior men's international match for the first time, was evident from the beginning as legendary striker Chhetri made a comeback to the national team after 286 days to play his 152nd match. The crowd was nearly on its feet in the very first minute when Chhetri created a move that could have fetched a goal.

Chhetri's cross from the left at the goalmouth was a gem and a defensive error made things easier for India as the ball dropped free near the six-yard box. Naorem Mahesh Singh, however, failed to grab the opportunity.

The Indian captain was at it again in the 14th minute. His delicate header off a free kick from the left travelled across the Maldives goalmouth most invitingly, but none in the Indian forward line could make the crucial connection.

Overall, there was no question about India's domination. With Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Brandon Fernandes doing their bit, the Blue Tigers tightened the noose in and around the Maldives defence. Yet, the breakthrough remained elusive.

The Maldives defenders need to be credited for it; they closed down competently and made quick clearances even though some were hasty and desperate. In the 25th minute, a Colaco pile driver was spot on target but the Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef displayed remarkable agility to thwart the attempt.

Shareef, however, was left clueless in the 35th minute when Brandon's corner from the left was met with a powerful header by Bheke that rifled inside like a bullet.

Thereafter, Maldives slowly faded away from the game as India took over in the second half. After a series of missed chances, Colaco picked up his first international goal in the 66th minute when he headed in a Mahesh Singh corner. Chhetri finally put the game to bed in the 76th minute with another header that angularly entered the net.

In the 82nd minute, Manolo decided to take off his star striker and bring Irfan Yadwad on. While Chhetri stepped off the ground with a hero's welcome, India played out the rest of the outing with a firm grip over the proceedings. (ANI)

