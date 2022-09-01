Asia Cup: Super 2 get India into Super 4s

PTI

Dubai, August 31

India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was, his 26-ball 68 paving the way for the defending champions’ 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4s of the Asia Cup here today.

Suryakumar’s scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192/2, the Mumbaikar easily overshadowing Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.

Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved too big for them as the team ended at 152/5 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs.

Arshdeep Singh (1/44) gave the breakthrough, while Ravindra Jadeja effected a direct hit to remove skipper Nizakat Khan and then dismissed their top-scorer Bahar Hayat (41) to derail their chase.

Hong Kong’s scoring rate dropped considerably after the powerplay, with just 14 runs coming in four overs, and the Indian spinners made things difficult as Jadeja (1/15 in 4 overs) led the show in a tidy spell.

This was India’s fifth consecutive win in the T20Is as they entered the Super 4s as Group A toppers with two victories from as many matches. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opener here on Sunday.

Hong Kong and Pakistan will battle it out at Sharjah on Friday to vie for the second slot in the Group.

Brief scores: India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Kohli 59*, Yadav 68*); Hong Kong: 152/5 in 20 overs (Hayat 41; Jadeja 1/15).

#Cricket