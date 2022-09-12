Super 6: Sri Lanka win sixth Asia Cup title after Rajapaksa, Hasaranga heroics in final

DUBAI, September 11

Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions for the sixth time after Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s batting pyrotechnics and Wanindu Hasaranga’s all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final.

Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 to help Sri Lanka weather a top-order collapse and reach 170/6.

When they returned, Hasaranga claimed three wickets in one over and Pramod Madushan claimed a career-best 4/34 to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in exactly 20 overs.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka were reeling at 58/5 in the ninth over after their top order wilted early.

Naseem Shah uprooted Kusal Mendis’s off-stump with the third legitimate delivery of the day. Haris Rauf removed Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka in successive overs. With Sri Lanka 67/5 at the halfway stage of their innings, Hasaranga (36) combined with Rajapaksa in their most productive partnership of 58 runs from 36 balls.

Rauf (3/29) removed Hasaranga but Rajapaksa remained unbeaten after an incendiary knock that included three sixes and six fours. It was largely because of his 45-ball blitz that Sri Lanka plundered 103 runs from the last 10 overs.

When they returned, Madushan claimed two wickets in two balls to rock Pakistan. Madushan returned to dismiss Iftikhar (32) after the batter had combined with Mohammad Rizwan (55) to revive their innings. Hasaranga derailed Pakistan’s chase when the spinner dismissed Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the same over.

The victory would taste even better for Sri Lanka, who could not host the tournament at home because of a political and economic crisis in the island nation though they retained the hosts’ honour. — Reuters