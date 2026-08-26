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Home / Sports / Super 90 League to be played in Kenya from November

Super 90 League to be played in Kenya from November

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], August 26 (ANI): The Super 90 League, the fast-paced 90-ball cricket competition featuring international cricketing names and franchise-based action, will make its debut in Kenya in November 2026, with Nairobi set to host Season 4 of the league.

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The league has entered into a three-season partnership with Cricket Kenya, under which Super 90 Seasons 4, 5 and 6 will be staged in Nairobi. The partnership will establish Kenya as a long-term international destination for Super 90 and marks a significant step in the league's expansion following its previous editions in India and Sri Lanka.

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Super 90 Season 4 will feature six franchise teams competing in 18 matches under the league's distinctive 90-ball format. The competition is designed to deliver a compact, high-intensity cricketing experience, combining aggressive batting, strategic gameplay and entertainment.

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A special feature of the Kenya edition will be the inclusion of two retired Kenyan cricketers in every franchise. The initiative will provide former Kenyan players with an opportunity to return to competitive cricket while sharing the field with recognised international cricketing stars.

The arrival of Super 90 in Kenya is expected to add a new dimension to the country's cricketing calendar while celebrating its rich cricketing heritage. The tournament will provide fans with an opportunity to watch familiar Kenyan cricketing names alongside international legends in a unique franchise environment.

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Jitendra Singh Gaur, Managing Director, Super 90, said: "Kenya was a natural choice for the next chapter of Super 90 because of its rich cricketing heritage, passionate supporters and tremendous sporting potential. We are excited to bring the league to Nairobi and, through our three-season partnership with Cricket Kenya, build a lasting association with the country. Our aim is to create a tournament that connects international cricketing names with Kenyan fans while also celebrating the contribution of Kenya's former cricketers."

Bhavesh H Gohil, Chairman, Cricket Kenya, said: "We are delighted to welcome Super 90 to Kenya. This partnership gives us an opportunity to bring a new and exciting format to our passionate cricket fans while also celebrating the country's cricketing heritage. The participation of retired Kenyan cricketers alongside international names will make the tournament particularly special. We look forward to working with Super 90 over the next three seasons to create a memorable cricketing experience in Nairobi."

The three-season association is also expected to create opportunities across sports tourism, hospitality, sponsorship, event management and local employment, while strengthening Nairobi's position on the international sporting calendar.

With its 90-ball format, franchise structure and mix of international and Kenyan cricketing talent, Super 90 aims to offer fans a fresh and engaging cricketing spectacle while contributing to the continued growth and visibility of cricket in Kenya.

Super 90 Season 4 will be played in Nairobi in November 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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