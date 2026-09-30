Super 90 Season 4 to bring international cricketing stars to Nairobi from December 3–12

Nairobi [Kenya], September 30 (ANI): The Super 90 League is set to bring together a star-studded pool of international cricketing talent as preparations gather pace for its much-anticipated Kenya debut.

Super 90 Season 4 will be played from December 3 to December 12, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya, with the city set to host the latest edition of the fast-paced 90-ball cricket league, as per a press release.

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The Season 4 draft features an exciting pool of cricketers from across the globe, representing India, South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Canada and the United States.

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The international composition of the draft pool reflects the league’s growing global appeal and its vision of bringing together recognised cricketing talent in a unique franchise-based format. The names of the players will be revealed at a later stage.

Season 4 will feature six franchise teams competing across 18 matches under Super 90’s distinctive 90-ball format. The competition is designed to deliver a compact and high-intensity cricketing experience, combining aggressive batting, strategic gameplay and entertainment, while creating a platform for players from different cricketing backgrounds to come together.

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Speaking about the upcoming season, Jitendra Singh Gaur, Managing Director, Super 90, said, “The response to Super 90 Season 4 has been extremely encouraging, and bringing the league to Nairobi is an important milestone for us. The diversity of cricketing talent represented in the draft pool reflects the international character of Super 90. We are looking forward to creating a memorable experience for cricket fans in Kenya by bringing international names together with the country’s own cricketing talent.

The Kenya edition will also feature retired Kenyan cricketers in every franchise, providing former national players with an opportunity to return to competitive cricket and share the field with international cricketing names.

Speaking about the League, Shivain Sharma, Managing Director of Super 90, said, “The initiative is aimed at celebrating Kenya’s cricketing heritage while giving local fans an opportunity to see their former stars in action alongside players from some of the world’s leading cricketing nations.”

The three-season partnership between Super 90 and Cricket Kenya will see Seasons 4, 5 and 6 staged in Nairobi, establishing Kenya as a long-term international destination for the league. The association is also expected to contribute to sports tourism, hospitality, sponsorship and local employment while adding a new dimension to Kenya’s sporting calendar.

With its international player pool, franchise structure and unique 90-ball format, Super 90 Season 4 will take place in Nairobi from December 3 to December 12, 2026, bringing together cricketing talent from across multiple nations for a high-energy cricketing spectacle. (ANI)

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