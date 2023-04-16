Super Cup: Churchill play out draw against Chennaiyin FC

Manjeri (Kerala)
Churchill Brothers and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw in a Group D clash of the Super Cup football tournament at the Payyanad Stadium here today. The draw meant Chennaiyin FC have to win their last group match against ISL Shield winnners Mumbai City FC to qualify for the semifinals.
Pain-free Bumrah begins rehab at NCA
Mumbai
Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is “pain-free” and has begun his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following a successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand, the BCCI said today. BCCI also gave an update on Shreyas Iyer and said the batter would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week.
Pakistan thump NZ in captain Babar’s 100th T20
Lahore
Pakistan celebrated the 100th T20 of their all-format captain Babar Azam with a thumping 88-run win over a weakened New Zealand in the first game of their five-match series here. Fast bowler Haris Rauf’s career-best figures of 4/18 on Friday upstaged Matt Henry’s earlier hat-trick as New Zealand got bowled out for 94 with more than four overs to spare -- losing their last five wickets for only six runs. Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 182. agencies
