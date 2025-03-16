"Super proud of him": Mohit Sharma on Axar Patel being announced skipper of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Delhi Capitals (DC) seamer Mohit Sharma shared his thoughts after all-rounder Axar Patel was announced the skipper of the franchise for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals announced the appointment of star all-rounder and the men's team's longest-serving player Axar Patel as captain ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a release from Delhi Capitals.

Speaking to ANI, the fast bowler said that he is "very excited" to be part of the Delhi Capitals franchise for the 2025 season of the cash-rich league.

"I am very excited for this IPL season...Preparations are going well...Axar Patel is a very good player, and I am super proud of him...He has evolved his playing style...and the whole of the team should be proud of him..." Mohit Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

The 31-year-old Patel nitially joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion. In the 82 matches he has donned the red and blue of the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Apart from being a live wire on the field, the all-rounder has also developed a special rapport with the Capitals' and the Indian national team's fans.

A veteran of 150 IPL matches, Axar Patel has 1653 runs and 123 wickets to his name, which includes a stunning hat-trick in 2016 when he took four wickets in 5 balls for the Punjab franchise. Since joining the Capitals in 2019, the 31-year-old has developed himself as a reliable all-round specialist and will work closely with the Capitals support staff that consists of Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Mentor Kevin Pietersen, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott, and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.

Mohit Sharma, the Indian pace veteran entered the auction for 2025 IPL season as an "uncapped player" as he did not play international cricket for over five years, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crores. In 2023, he had a revival season with the Gujarat Titans (GT), taking 27 wickets in 14 matches. In 112 matches, he has taken 132 wickets in IPL.

Delhi Capitals are prepared to start their campaign on Monday, March 24, against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

