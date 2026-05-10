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Home / Sports / Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh ends sixth; Niemann wins

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh ends sixth; Niemann wins

Gukesh ended his stint with 17 points out of a possible 36 that included 9 rapid and 18 blitz games

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PTI
Warsaw, Updated At : 01:23 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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D Gukesh. File photo
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World champion D Gukesh had to be content with a sixth-place finish while Hans Moke Niemann of the United States kept his nerves towards the end to win the Super rapid and blitz, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

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Gukesh ended his stint with 17 points out of a possible 36 that included 9 rapid and 18 blitz games. With each rapid game win worth two and blitz one point, Gukesh scored nine points in rapid and eight points in blitz.

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Things could have been worse but Gukesh won the last round against Duda Jan-Kryzstztof of Poland to finish around the middle bracket.

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It may be recalled that Gukesh had withdrawn from the main events of GCT and will only be playing the rapids and blitz this year. The youngest ever world champion is also slated to play his match against Javokhir Sindarov of United States later this year apart from the Norway chess tournament.

Gukesh’s three victories on the last day came against Wesley So of United States, Niemann and Duda while most notable of his four losses was against Sindarov who won the personal battle against the Indian by 2-1 margin out of the three games played between them here.

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Meanwhile, Hans Niemann showed his steely nerves and won the last two rounds to finish on 22.5 points that was enough to clinch the trophy as well as the first prize of 50000 USD.

In the final round, Niemann defeated Radoslav Wojtaszek of Poland.

Fabiano Caruana of United States finished second on 22 points, a full point ahead of Wesley, Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia ended fourth on 18 while Firouzja Alireza of France was fifth ahead of Gukesh.

The Grand Chess tournament caravan now moves to Romania capital Bucharest for Super Classic and the lone Indian in the fray is R Praggnanandhaa.

Final Standings:

  1. Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 22.5); 2. Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 22); 3. Wesley So (Usa, 21); 4. Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 18); 5. Firouzja Alireza (Fra, 17.5); 6. D Gukesh (Ind, 17); 7-9. Duda Jan-Krzystzof (Pol), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 16.5 each 10. Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol, 12.5).

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